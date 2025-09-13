Demi Lovato challenges Ed Sheeran with new song?

Demi Lovato and Twenty One Pilots delivered a major blow to Ed Sheeran as all three artists dropped new music on the same day.

While the Perfect singer dominated headlines with the release of his eighth studio album Play on Friday, September 12, his spotlight interrupted by the releases from Lovato and Twenty One Pilots.

Lovato made a strong return to the pop scene with her latest single Here All Night, the second track from her upcoming ninth studio album.

As for the musical duo, they closed the narrative arc that began with 2015's Blurryface by releasing their highly anticipated full-length album, Breach.

A limited edition of the project, titled Breach: Digital Remains, also features a bonus track, Drag Path.

Meanwhile, Sheeran’s Play came with a new single and music video for Camera.

The Shape of You hitmaker revealed that the album was inspired by his wife, Cherry Seaborn, and focuses on their family life.

Leading up to the release, Sheeran had pre-released the singles Azizam and Sapphire.

Lovato made waves with her new banger, which fans believe could finally earn her first Grammy.

The former Disney star opened up about writing the upbeat breakup anthem while navigating her new marriage to husband Jordan "Jutes" Lutes.

"I didn’t write it about an actual breakup. I made it up. And that was a part of this album that was a little challenging for me," Lovato spilled of the song on the Just Trish Podcast. "How do I write songs about breakups when I just got married? How do I write songs about this or that?"