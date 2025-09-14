Zoe Kravitz’s close pal Naomi Ackie opens up about 'special' bond with star

Naomi Ackie and Zoe Kravitz found a natural connection after working together

Zoe Kravitz and Naomi Ackie believe that their friendship had been written in the stars, as they naturally formed a close bond together.

The 34-year-old actress shed light on her relationship with Kravitz, 36, at the ELLE Style Awards where she was awarded the Performer of the Year.

The Thursday Murder Club actress said, “It's chemistry, innit?” speaking of Kravitz, who directed with 2024 movie, Blink Twice.

Ackie continued, “I think Zoë is one of the most creative, smartest, funniest women I've had the pleasure of working with, and we just clicked in a way that I can't really explain.”

The 2073 star added, “It's a shame, like, I wish she lived in London, or I wish I lived in New York, because I'd see her so much more often. She's just so incredibly supportive. She's a strong person. I wish her all the best. I know that she feels the same way about me.”

This is not the first time Ackie has gushed about her friendship with Kravitz. Previously speaking to People Magazine, she looked back on working in the movie with the High Fidelity star.

“It was really special,” said Ackie. “Those things I will never forget. The reason why I became an actor was for the community, now I realize. It's the people that you're with, and the fact that you can trust people enough to create a story [...] and know that people are going to not be laughing at you.”