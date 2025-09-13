Blake Lively backtracks from major attack in Justin Baldoni legal battle

Blake Lively takes one of her decisions back in Justin Baldoni lawsuit

Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively’s lawsuit experienced a new shake-up this week with his request for Taylor Swift’s deposition and the actress withdrawing journalist Perez Hilton’s subpoena.

The 37-year-old actress and producer had subpoenaed the YouTuber for allegedly spreading misinformation against her and supporting Baldoni’s smear campaign.

However, now the Gossip Girl alum has withdrawn her request according to court documents obtained by Page Six.

Responding to the legal action, Hilton told the outlet, “I am certain with every fiber of my being that if the ACLU of Nevada had not agreed to represent me and had they not called her lawyers yesterday to inform them of that, Blake would absolutely still be pursuing the subpoena! They withdrew today — after yesterday’s call.”

Previously, soon after the subpoena was released, Hilton argued, “Nobody told me to write anything negative about her. Nobody paid me to write anything negative about her. Nobody gave me talking points, etc., etc., etc..”

He also noted that “I believe that that is a misrepresentation of the law, and that’s what I will argue in court.”

Lively had also subpoenaed more online creators along with Hilton, but there has been no update on whether she withdrew them or not.