Cillian Murphy opens up about revisiting ’28 Days Later’ role

Cillian Murphy opened up about revisiting ’28 Days Later’ role

Cillian Murphy recalled his emotional experience of revisiting the 28 Days Later character after more than 20 years.

Although the Oscar winner was not in the 28 Years Later, which was released earlier this year.

The director Danny Boyle confirmed that Jim (Murphy) will appear in the sequel, The Bone Temple, and star in a third film if it gets the go-ahead.

In the recent podcast episode of Happy Sad Confused, Murphy, who has already wrapped his part in The Bone Temple, reflected on what it was like to play Jim again.

"I was only in it for a brief period, but it was quite emotional to go back and to think about how b--dy long ago it was," he shared. "The fact that these films still seem to have retained some relevance and people enjoy it still."

The Oppenheimer star added that it was "so heartening" that 28 Days Later has stuck around and is still talked about "after all these years."

When podcast host Josh Horowitz asked if the third film had been given the green light, Murphy declined to address the question directly and replied, "Listen, if everyone goes and sees the second one, we’re in good shape."

The Bone Temple will be released on January 16, 2026.