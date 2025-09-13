Lili Reinhart makes rare public appearance with beau Jack Martin

Lili Reinhart and her beau Jack Martin made a rare appearance ahead of her 29th birthday.

On Friday, September 12, the couple was spotted in New York City, enjoying some quality time together.

The Riverdale star and Jack, 27, were seen hand-in-hand as they walked through the city streets.

Among a slew of snapshots, one image captured the TikTok sensation flashing a bright smile while firmly holding the hand of his girlfriend of over two years.

For their day out, Lili, 28, donned a sleeveless cream tank top coupled with striped pants.

She tied a bright orange sweater around her waist and accessorised her look with a black crossbody bag and black shades.

Meanwhile, Martin, who is also an actor, also sported a casual fit featuring denim jeans and a long-sleeved, brown button-down top.

While the two often share loving tributes and offer intimate glimpses into their relationship, they were spotted in public for the first time in a while, just a day ahead of her birthday.

For the unversed, Lili and Jack have been dating since at least April 2023, when the two were seen outside the Los Angeles airport, with the Hal & Harper actress wrapping her arms around him while planting a kiss.

They later went Instagram official when Jack posted a number of photos of them together in a carousel shared on July 10, 2023.