Nina Dobrev, Shaun White 'unsurprising' breakup reason unveiled

Nina Dobrev and Shaun White split reason revealed after calling engagement off

Nina Dobrev and Shaun White’s relationship came to an end after both of them had been growing apart for a while.

The 36-year-old actress and the Olympian, 39, reportedly had different visions for their future and they realised they are unable to grow together.

An insider revealed that Shaun wanted to start a family while The Vampire Diaries star was still focused on her career.

“Shaun is retired and has had his last Olympics, he was very ready for marriage and kids and all that comes from that,” the source told Daily Mail.

“Nina was on board but also very interested in seeing where her acting career was going to go, as that was and is very important to her,” they added.

As for White, “He was gearing up to be a father and wanting that life. As much as they had the same ideals and wanted to enjoy the same ride, they naturally couldn’t come together on a common goal and that was the strain on their relationship.”

Another reason which came to the surface was, as the insider noted, “They fell in love [during the pandemic] and thrived but once they got out, like many relationships both in the celebrity world and in the real world, something changed.”

Although the couple stayed together till late August, the source alleged that “they just kept living day in and day out and not growing as a couple.”

Eventually the former couple came to the difficult decision together, “Yes, there was love there, they had an incredible time with each other, but since they weren’t nurturing what they had and growing it into something more, the most logical thing to do was to break up before they ended up hating each other or entering into a loveless marriage.”