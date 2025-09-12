Tom Cruise’s past relationships 'haunt' Ana de Armas as she falls in love

Ana de Armas feels uneasy by comparisons with Tom Cruise’s exes

Tom Cruise has a long star-studded list of ex-lovers and his new girlfriend Ana de Armas is afraid of just being another name on it.

The 37-year-old actress and the Hollywood heartthrob, 63, have been rumoured to be dating since Valentine’s Day when they were seen having a high-profile dinner.

The Top Gun star is flying de Armas in his private jets and to parties of his close friends but the Deep Waters actress is reportedly growing uneasy inside.

One of de Armas’ friends alleged, "Ana is thrilled to be with Tom, but she can't escape the shadow of Nicole and Katie. Every time their names come up, it eats away at her. She feels compared to them constantly, and it has made her insecure," in conversation with RadarOnline.

While another source added, "When fans noticed Ana had recently liked a post mocking Nicole's appearance, it looked like a swipe. She insisted it was accidental, but the timing was telling. The truth is, she has been consumed with jealousy about Nicole – it really rattles her."

Cruise’s exes, both of whom he was married to, Katie Holmes and Nicole Kidman, have been repeatedly compared to de Armas, and an insider claimed, "Katie was swept up in it, and now Ana is experiencing the same. But those who've seen it before warn that things can get very intense fast."

They concluded, "What she fears most is being seen as just another name on Tom's list."