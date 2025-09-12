Colin Farrell opens up about working experience with Margot Robbie

Colin Farrell opens up about his working experience with Margot Robbie

Colin Farrell looked back on working with Margot Robbie on the set of Big Bold Beautiful Journey.

The film follows Sarah (Robbie) and Farrell (David), who meet each other at a mutual friend's wedding and from their journey begins.

During the premiere of the film at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square, Farrell told the PA news agency, "I'd love to (work with her again) man, she was magic to work with, and to spend time with there are actors in this film giving lovely performances in and around, but so much of this film is she and I just very close together."

The Penguin star recalled rehearsal days of the film, saying that during "the rehearsal process was just she and I and [director] Kogonada in a room together for like a week and we didn’t even touch the scripts for the first three days."

Talking about how working on film was like, Farrell said "We just shot the breeze about our own lives and relationships and what it was like growing up with our families and our relationships with our parents and it wasn’t a therapy session but she’s very open and I’m fairly open as well."

He continued, "There were no games, there was no introductory phase, it felt really organically familiar from the start."

The film was originally scheduled for May 9, but was then moved. The Big Bold Beautiful Journey is slated for release on September 19.