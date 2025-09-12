Taylor Swift and ‘Vampire Diaries’ connection laid bare

The Vampire Diaries co-creator and showrunner Julie Plec recently spilled the beans on why Taylor Swift never made a cameo appearance on the hit CW series.

In her new book, I Was Feeling Epic: An Oral History of The Vampire Diaries, Plec revealed that the network did approach them about featuring Swift, but they decided against it.

According to Plec, having Swift on the show "didn't feel grounded" for the world they were building in the first season. "This isn't 7th Heaven where Taylor can show up and do a free concert at the high school and make it feel somehow real," she explained.

"It will take us all out of it, it will take this very sort of timeless little community and make it feel too contemporary." Plec, now a self-proclaimed Swiftie, added with a hint of humor, "If only I knew then what I know now about my love for Taylor."

The book also sets the record straight on a long-held fan theory that the role of Lexi Branson, played by Arielle Kebbel, was written specifically for Swift.

She confirmed that Arielle Kebbel was always the top choice for Lexi, after originally auditioning for Elena Gilbert's role. Despite fan speculation, the role was never intended for Swift.

Although Swift never appeared on the show, The Vampire Diaries did manage to sneak in a mention of her. In a scene between Damon and Stefan Salvatore, Damon jokingly attributes his charm to his "unflinching ability to listen to Taylor Swift."

The witty remark is classic Damon, showcasing his charismatic personality.

The show aired for eight seasons on Prime. With a talented ensemble cast, including Salvatore brothers, Nina Dobrev, Paul Wesley, and Ian Somerhalder, the show remains a beloved favourite among fans.