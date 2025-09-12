James McAvoy shares approach on directorial debut ‘California Schemin’

James McAvoy shares his approach on directorial debut ‘California Schemin’

James McAvoy reflected on his vision behind the directorial debut, California Schemin.

The logline of the film states, "Based on a true story of two aspiring Scottish rappers, fed up with being rejected by the UK music industry for their accents, rebrand themselves as a Californian hip-hop duo, Silibil N Brains, to successfully con a record label into a deal, until their elaborate scam begins to unravel."

During the film's premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, the Split actor revealed what he expects from viewers while watching the film.

"I wanted to be able to make people laugh as well as cry, as well as feel bad, as well as feel shocked. What environment do you need to base them in?" said McAvoy. "You generally need to base them in environments that are a little bit free of the harsh realities or constraints or pressures of life."

He went on to highlight people from lower income and working class backgrounds, who are often left out of the films.

McAvoy explained, "It was really important for me to make a movie about people who face those issues and face those problems day to day, but they can still be in a film that is entertaining and aspirational and inspirational at times."

The film was premiered at TIFF on September 6, meanwhile there is no confirmed public release date yet beyond the festival screening.