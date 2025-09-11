Kirsten Dunst dishes out major update about ‘Bring It On’ sequel

Kirsten Dunst has recently shared major update about Bring It On reboot.

The Oscar-nominated actress responded to a question about a sequel to the 2000 teen comedy at the premiere of her movie, Roofman.

To which Kirsten replied, “No. I’m like, leave good things where they are.”

Jumanji actress continued, “I don’t need to put on a cheerleading outfit.”

“I don’t even know what I would do, be a coach or something? Let’s leave it as it is,” she told Entertainment Tonight.

For the unversed, Kirsten rose to fame with her role as Torrance Shipman in original Bring It On movie, which was released in 2000. The movie was a box office success at the time and eventually became a cult classic.

Elsewhere in the interview, the actress discussed her new movie with Channing Tatum, titled, Roofman.

When asked what inspired her to do this movie, Kirsten revealed to ET, “It was Derek Cianfrance. I’m such a fan. For me, he’s a real actor’s director, you know? He really cares about things feeling alive and real and that’s what I like.”

Meanwhile, the actress expressed her desire to star in a blockbuster movie like the Minecraft sequel in a separate interview with Town & Country magazine.

“Maybe I can just make a movie where I don’t lose money?” jokingly said Kirsten.