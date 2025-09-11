Kate shows heartfelt respect as she honours King Charles' symbolic instruction

Princess Kate is believed to be following King Charles' instruction to keep her wardrobe sombre in tone since the death of a beloved family member.

Katherine, Duchess of Kent, a well-known member of the British royal family, passed away at the age of 92. She was surrounded by her loved ones at the time of her death.

Buckingham Palace later confirmed that the funeral would take place on Tuesday, 16th September at 2pm. King Charles, Queen Camilla and members of the Royal Family will join the Duke of Kent and members of the Duchess of Kent's family at the Requiem Mass.

Following her death, King Charles reportedly instructed that, until the funeral, the the royals should avoid bright or celebratory colours and instead wear more sombre tones according to GB News.

Today, the Princess of Wales visibly honoured Charles' instruction in a checkered trouser suit with a dark top as she toured the Sudbury Silk Mills.

Earlier, when the Princess visited the Women's Institute with Prince William to honour Queen Elizabeth II's death, she chose a black, grey and white tartan dress by Alessandra Rich.

At another occasion, Kate wore an all-black outfit at the Women's Rugby World Cup 2025. Meanwhile, other senior royals have also been following the same instruction dress code.

The Duchess of Edinburgh was snapped in black while carrying out engagements in Canada.

Over the weekend, Queen Camilla attended the annual Braemar Gathering highland Games near Balmoral with King Charles. She opted for a blue dress and green beret withy a black armband-a symbol of mourning.

