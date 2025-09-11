Tom Holland, Jacob Elordi competing over James Bond role

Tom Holland and Jacob Elordi have reportedly been competing to play the next James Bond role in the 007 franchise.

According to RadarOnline.com, a source revealed that the long-time rivalry between the leading men in Hollywood dated back to the time when Jacob had a fling with Spider-Man actor’s current fiancée, Zendaya back in 2019.

“Tom has been patiently watching the James Bond situation for a couple of years now,” said an insider.

The source told the outlet, “He's always wanted the job, but he was careful not to campaign for it.”

“That's the strategy he used to get Spider-Man, and he's running that same playbook again,” continued an insider.

The source explained that Tom’s key competition for 007 is Jacob and “they have a history of not liking each other, especially after the rumours about Jake and Zendaya”.

Another insider opened up that there are two advantages for Tom over Jacob; first is his friend, Amy Pascal reportedly named as one of the Bond producers.

The second is that the actor is British, and “it's hard to imagine 007 fans welcoming an Australian into the role with open arms,” noted a source.

The insider mentioned that the Euphoria actor has the “edge in terms of the muscles and his deep, commanding voice”.

“The guy is huge, almost a foot taller than Tom. He's classically handsome and has an air of mystery that Tom lacks,” pointed out a source.

Although Tom is “likeable”, Jacob, on the other hand, has more “influential people” supporting him.

However, Tom has box office billions on his side.

Meanwhile, an insider added, “The bad blood between Jacob and Tom only makes this a more interesting showdown.”

“Tom wants the part, but he's going to have to mow down Jacob to get it,” concluded a source.