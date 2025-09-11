Nina Dobrev, Shaun White break off engagement after marriage plans

Nina Dobrev and Shaun White call it quits ahead of wedding

Shaun White and Nina Dobrev will no longer be walking down the aisle together as they just broke off their engagement after five years of relationship.

The 36-year-old actress and the athlete, 39, who had been dating since 2020 broke up after maintaining a healthy long-distance long-term romance.

The Vampire Diaries alum appeared at the Toronto International Film Festival without her engagement ring and then People Magazine confirmed that the couple had called it quits.

The Olympian previously gushed about their relationship in a 2022 interview, saying, “We have common interests. The way in which we met really kind of strengthened our relationship. And the problems that we do face, they kind of fall away through communication. It’s just been great.”

Fast forward to 2024, the couple announced their engagement through an Instagram post on their respective accounts, with Dobrev writing, “RIP boyfriend, hello fiancé,” in the caption.

White for his part, wrote, “She said YES,” alongside their pictures.

The former couple had also shared a funny story behind their proposal in an interview with Vogue, which included White’s two failed plans.

Finally, he arranged a fake invitation for Dobrev to attend a CFDA Awards and Vogue dinner with Anna Wintour at the Golden Swan, which ended up getting accepted.

Dobrev then added that she had gotten late for the event but when she arrived, the venue was totally silent, except White and a photographer whom she saw later.