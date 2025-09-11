Jennifer Aniston opens up about meeting beloved co-star on 'Friends'

Jennifer Aniston came across someone who would become an important part of her life, while she was filming Friends.
The 56-year-old actress saw a co-star in one of the scenes in one of the episodes and he stayed with her throughout his life.
The special appearance in the show was none other than her first dog, Norman, as she recalled in an interview on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, on Wednesday, September 10.
“Norman was on an episode of Friends. The one where Joey and Chandler babysit Ross’ baby, Ben, and they left the baby on a bus,” Aniston shared.
As Joey and Chandler start their search for the baby, they come across 20 dogs with leashes on the streets of New York City and “Norman was one of those dogs.”
The Morning Show star continued, “I said to the animal trainers on the show, ‘If there’s ever a dog you want to give up for adoption, or a dog that is available for adoption, I’m looking.’ They said, ‘We do actually have a dog who we are going to retire because he’s very stubborn, he doesn’t do what we tell him and he never hits his mark.’ So I retired him and he became mine.”
Norman was only 1 back then and he lived for a long time with Aniston. The proud dog mom even has a tattoo of his name on her foot.
Aniston’s first ever dog passed away in 2011 and she later adopted Lord Chesterfield, a Labrador, and Clyde, a Schnauzer mix.
‘Adolescence’ star Owen Cooper wins big at National TV Awards for his role in the series
James Gunn also disclosed that the upcoming movie will revolve around Lex Luthor and Superman
Channing Tatum hopes to work with THIS director one day
Ben Affleck and Matt Damon have already made three movies following their reunion in 2021
‘Twisters’ actor praises Marvel star for making him feel ‘most at home’ in Hollywood movies
'Harry Potter' legend Stuart Craig is three-time Oscar-Winning production designer and art director