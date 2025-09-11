Jennifer Aniston opens up about meeting beloved co-star on 'Friends'

Jennifer Aniston looks back on precious memory from ‘Friends’

Jennifer Aniston came across someone who would become an important part of her life, while she was filming Friends.

The 56-year-old actress saw a co-star in one of the scenes in one of the episodes and he stayed with her throughout his life.

The special appearance in the show was none other than her first dog, Norman, as she recalled in an interview on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, on Wednesday, September 10.

“Norman was on an episode of Friends. The one where Joey and Chandler babysit Ross’ baby, Ben, and they left the baby on a bus,” Aniston shared.

As Joey and Chandler start their search for the baby, they come across 20 dogs with leashes on the streets of New York City and “Norman was one of those dogs.”

The Morning Show star continued, “I said to the animal trainers on the show, ‘If there’s ever a dog you want to give up for adoption, or a dog that is available for adoption, I’m looking.’ They said, ‘We do actually have a dog who we are going to retire because he’s very stubborn, he doesn’t do what we tell him and he never hits his mark.’ So I retired him and he became mine.”

Norman was only 1 back then and he lived for a long time with Aniston. The proud dog mom even has a tattoo of his name on her foot.

Aniston’s first ever dog passed away in 2011 and she later adopted Lord Chesterfield, a Labrador, and Clyde, a Schnauzer mix.