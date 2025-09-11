Amanda Seyfried reveals what she gave up for ‘Testament of Ann Lee’ role

American actress gets candid about ‘Testament of Ann Lee’ role

Amanda Seyfried has recently revealed what she gave up for her role in the new movie, The Testament of Ann Lee.

The Dear John actress, who plays the role as Ann Lee in the latest movie, reflected on her character at the Toronto International Film Festival premiere on September 9.

Speaking with Etalk, Amanda said that she’s “an actor” and “love” her job

“I don't necessarily need all that in my life. I just like it. The things that I like, I can sacrifice a little. Of course I can,” explained the 39-year-old.

Mamma Mia! actress noted, “We did make sacrifices, and it was worth it. Every day was fun. We didn't just survive, we thrived.”

Last month, Amanda previously talked about giving up Botox because of no make-up role for The Testament of Ann Lee in an exclusive interview with Vanity Fair.

“I couldn’t get Botox for a year,” she told the outlet.

The Mean Girls actress continued, “That was a big assignment... When I first got [Botox], I was, like, 'This is amazing,' because I frown a lot.”

“But then it all came back in a way that was absolutely necessary for all the work I was doing,” she added.

Earlier this month, Amanda’s new movie reportedly earned a 15-minute standing ovation after the screening at the film festival.

According to official plotline, the movie is “an epic fable inspired by the life of Ann Lee, the founder of the Shakers, a radical religious movement that began in the late 1700s”.