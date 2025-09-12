Christopher Briney fans compare him to Leonardo DiCaprio over ‘Titanic’ nod

The Summer I Turned Pretty star Christopher Briney's nod to Leonardo DiCaprio's iconic scene from Titanic made headlines, comparing both the stars over similar facial features.

The Prime Video premiered the season three of the show on July 16, since then Briney, at many instances has been compared with DiCaprio, however, one particular scene in the new season drove fan wild over the uncanny resemblance.

In season three, episode six bathtub scene between Conrad (Briney) and Belly (Lola Tung), was not only heavily compared it with DiCaprio but also it was a nod to Hollywood heartthrob's acting in 90s hit film, specially the portrait scene of Rose (Kate Winslet).

Fan on X (formerly Twitter) couldn't hold back discussing the striking similarities between the two stars.

"If I were told that Chris Briney is Leonardo DiCaprio's son, I would believe it blindly," one fan wrote.

Another fan echoed the sentiment, "Am I the only person who thinks that Leonardo DiCaprio (90s) and Christopher Briney look alike?"

"Am I the only one who feels like Christopher Briney looks like young Leonardo DiCaprio," one more questioned.

A fan enthused, "I think we can all agree that Christopher Briney is the new Leonardo DiCaprio @thesummeritp #chrisbriney #thesummeriturnedpretty #teamconrad #tsitp."

The Summer I Turned Pretty season three final episode is set to air on September 17.