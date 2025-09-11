Jessica Alba inspiring fans for 'fall season' with her latest fashion choice

Jessica Alba has just become an inspiration for people deciding on their clothes collection for the fall season.
The 44-year-old businesswoman with her latest chic outfit in an outing with boyfriend Danny Ramirez.
It is pertinent to mention that this is her first relationship after her divorce from ex-husband Cash Warren with whom she shared three children: two daughters Honor Marie and Haven Garner and a son Hayes Alba.
Jessica and Danny first sparked relationship rumours in July 2025 and allegedly the two are having a lot fun together.
The couple was spotted entering the venue of US Open hand-in-hand. Besides their chemistry, Jessica’s outfit also stole the night and became a big topic of discussion.
The Fantastic Four actress sat at the courtside with her baeu wearing a white shirt dress along with brown leather blazer from Ralp Lauren’s. Collection.
She wore matching pointed white heels and carried an impressive bucket bag.
Her choice to wear a brown leather jacket on a white dress turned out to be the most impressive decision.
Alba broke the norm and skipped the choice of wearing a jean jacket or an over-sized cardigan over her elegant outfit.
Alba is popular for starring films like Mechanic: Resurrection, Awake, Little Fockers, Trigger Warning, Sin City and Good Luck Chuck.
According to Deadline, she will be leading a new film titled The Mark, an action packed projected directed by Justin Chadwick.
