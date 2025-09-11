Jon M. Chu reveals two new songs one each written for lead witch

Jon M. Chu offered an insight into the two new songs composed by Stephen Schwartz, one each written for Glinda (Ariana Grande) and Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo).

The Crazy Rich Asians director also shared the central theme of the Wicked: For Good, the question that both the leading stars are seeking answer for.

"They're questioning, 'What is home? And what happens when you are fighting for a home that you realize doesn't even want you there, or was never meant for you? Do you defend it? Do you fight for it? Does anyone else think of home the same as you?'" M. Chu told the Entertainment Weekly.

He added, "Those questions are very interesting and relevant to Elphaba's journey." Since she is not loved and respected by people of Oz.

Talking about Glinda, he said that she is also looking for the answer but from a different point of view because at somehow at one point she has to "pop her own bubble" and leave her privileged live to "actually see other people's struggles and fight for justice and equality."

Highlighting the witches' search for belonging, Chu said that since "Home" is prevalent theme in The Wizard of Oz and all its other sub parts, he decided to add the concept through new songs.

"Both witches are trying to find their way home," says Chu. "Both of these songs are about how to do that, and it's questions that I've always wanted to hear from them in the stage show, but never got to. We get to take our time and explore those questions."

Revealing how the songs may sound like the director said, "They do what timeless stories do. They ask us elemental questions of being human, not just the great parts the celebratory, joyful parts of being human but the scary, dark parts that test us."

Wicked: For Good is slated for release on November 21.