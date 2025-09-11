Jennifer Lopez turns heads in chic suit at LA screening of ‘Kiss of the Spider Woman’

Jennifer Lopez's new movie is produced by ex Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez has left fans in awe with her jaw-dropping appearance at the LA premiere of her upcoming movie, Kiss of the Spider Woman.

The 56-year-old international pop star graced the screening of her new film with an extremely ravishing presence at the Harmony Gold Theatre in Los Angeles.

The On the Floor vocalist turned heads as she greeted everyone outside of the venue of the premiere wearing a classy outfit.

It looks like the Shotgun Wedding actress is in good spirits after divorce with Ben Affleck as Jennifer looked happy and stunning wearing a perfectly fitted brown coloured blazer paired with matching pants along with a messy polka dot shirt, which had bell sleeves.

On the other hand, Lopez let her honey-toned hair loose that perfectly fell on her chic dress and complemented her entire look.

Jennifer opted for glowing make up as she matched her eye shade with her blazer and also added a shimmery eye shadow to make it look prominent. Meanwhile, she applied a peachy blush along with a nude tone of lip gloss.

The Boy Next Door star’s upcoming movie is directed by Bill Condon and follows the story of a political prisoner named Valentin who forms an unlikely bond with an inmate named Molina.

The musical thriller starring Lopez, Tonatiuh, Diego Luna, Josefina Scaglione and Bruno Bichir is slated to release on October 10.

It is pertinent to mention that Kiss of the Spiderman Woman marks as Jennifer’s second project after divorce with Affleck, who is also one of the producers of the film.