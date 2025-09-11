Will Smith, Janet Hubert 'rebuild' their relationship after 'feud'

'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' stars open about their decades-long fight

Will Smith and Janet Hubert have finally put an end to their decades long fight.

The duo was cast together in a 1990 sitcom named The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, in which the 56-year-old actor featured as himself and Janet played his Aunt Vivian Banks.

However, the TV series was based on six seasons, but the 69-year-old exited the show after season three due to "creative differences" that emerged between her and Smith.

The two actors had a tiff for nearly three decades but finally made up in 2020 at the 30-year-reunion.

On September 9, a clip was shared on the Instagram handle of The Big Tigger Show, where The Perfect Find actress spoke about the status of her terms with the Bad Boys star.

She simply replied saying, “It’s so good.”

During the chat, Hubert revealed that Smith once "dogged her out" but things are now "good" between them.

After burying the hatchet, Janet spoke about their relationship since the reunion claiming that “they text each other back and forth all the time.”

Meanwhile, the Pursuit of Happyness actor also admitted his mistake of misjudging the legendary actress.

In 2024, he said on the Vice’s Black Comedy in America series, "I made a horrible error and misjudgement of her value and power and beauty to the show.”

Will confessed, "I horribly underestimated what she was for me at that point in my life."

Besides this, I Am Legend star also picked a beef with Chris Rock in 2022, when he slapped the 60-year-old comedian at the Oscars after latter pulled out an unscripted joke on his wife Jada Pinkett.