Mark Ruffalo unveils rare place where the 'Avengers assemble'

'Avengers: Doomsday' to release on December 18, 2026

Mark Ruffalo, who has been a pivotal part of the Marvel Universe, revealed if he is still in touch with the MCU colleagues.

The 57-year-old has been playing Bruce Banner aka The Hulk in the Avengers ever since 2012.

The Now You See Me star will be reprising the titular role in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday film.

Mark is currently busy promoting his new miniseries Task. During the premiere of the show, the actor was randomly asked if the Avengers are still in touch with each other and do they assemble in a secret group chat.

The Mickey 17 star disclosed that they have a group by the name “O.G” where they all speak to each other.

But he opened that they don’t talk much now, “but we are still all in touch.”

Ruffalo revealed that they assemble in the group chat for “big important moments”.

“You know Scarlett Johansson had her movie opened up, so we were all like, cheering her on. It did major box office. So we’re really happy for her", he said.

The new MCU film is slated to release next year on December 18.

Avengers: Doomsday is going to reunite Robert Downey Jr, Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Mark, Paul Rudd and many others.