Channing Tatum makes big statement about 'Avengers: Doomsday': 'Not good enough...'

Robert Downey Jr to play 'Doctor Doom' in the upcoming Marvel film

Channing Tatum has made a rare statement about Avengers: Doomsday.

The 45-year-old American actor, who made his debut in MCU by playing "Gambit" in Deadpool & Wolverine, will be reprising the titular role in the upcoming action sci-fi, directed by Russo brothers.

While talking about the new film, the Magic Mike actor opened how big the new Marvel movie is.

Channing feels that there are no words to describe the forthcoming film.

He told Variety, "When I say a huge movie, it’s like an understatement. I don’t have a word big enough.”

The Step Up actor say that he is not good with words that can describe how big this movie is going to be.

"I’m not good enough with words to explain how big this movie will be. It’s going to blow people’s minds”, added the Tatum.

Avengers: Doomsday is all set to bring in Robert Downey Jr as the antagonist this time battling with the team of saviours including.

Meanwhile, Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Paul Rudd, Sebastian Stan and Anthony Mackie will be reprising their roles as Thor, Loki, Ant-Man, Bucky Barnes and Falcon respectively.

The all-new MCU film is slated to release on December 18, 2026.