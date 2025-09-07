Brendan Fraser reveals reaction to ‘Rental Family’ storyline

Brendan Fraser has recently weighed in on the themes of his new movie, Rental Family.

The Mummy star reflected on his interaction with his movie's director Hikari, after receiving standing ovation over his movie at the Toronto Film Festival on September 6.

“I was late to the meeting in Manhattan and I couldn't find parking” but they talked for six to seven hours or “so, long enough for it to start to feel a bit chilly”.

While gushing about his director, Brendan told Entertainment Weekly, “I learned about her life, about her aspirations, her interests, her unique experience of coming to America.”

“And what that meant about the family that we find, and it not necessarily being the one that we're born into sometimes,” continued The Whale actor.

Brendan said, “I was perplexed and mystified and invigorated in all the best ways possible for meeting Hikari. And then…”

The Bedazzled actor took a brief pause and then shared, “I knew this story is unique. It's something that we need to see on screen.”

“And correct me if I'm wrong, I think we need to see this movie now more than ever these days,” added the 56-year-old.

Elsewhere in the interview, Brendan spoke at length about his director as he called her “a visionary movie-maker”.

“I hope this particular movie does inspire people to find a way towards accepting one another with a little bit more authenticity,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, Rental Family is going to release in theatres on November 21.