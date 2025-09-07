‘The Odyssey’ actor reveals what Christopher Nolan’s epic saga has to offer for fans

Corey Hawkins praises 'The Dark Knight' director’s attention to detail

Batman Begins director Christopher Nolan has officially teased his upcoming film titled The Odyssey, adapted from Homer’s epic poem.

The upcoming film will be led by Matt Damon, who is all set to play to Odysseus the King of Ithaca.

Meanwhile, the movie will also feature a star-studded ensemble cast including Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Zendaya, Tom Holland, Charlize Theron, Lupita Nyong’o, Mia Goth and Elliot Page.

Meanwhile, Corey Hawkins joined the star cast in February. While speaking about the new project, he revealed the that the upcoming Greek saga is going to be a different kind of epic.

At the Toronto Film Festival, Corey told ScreenRant, “Interestingly enough, Mr. Nolan, Chris, is very, I would say indie filmmaking on a very different budget, but there were a lot of similarities, actually.”

While praising director Nolan, the actor said, “Just the efficiency in which he works. He's just a master of detail and I cannot wait for people to see this movie.”

Without giving any spoilers, Hawkins opened that the new movie would give audience a different kind of a classic.

“It really is...It's going to be epic in a different sort of way. You learn so much from him. I'm trying not to say all the things that I'm not supposed to say.”

Nolan’s The Odyssey is set to release on July 17, 2026.