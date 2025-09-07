Channing Tatum gets candid about his experience with 'Roofman' costar

Channing Tatum gets honest about his experience with Roofman costar Kirsten Dunst.

The actor, who plays the role of a robber in the Derek Cianfrance directed movie, revealed how it’s like to working with Kirsten on a movie set at the Toronto Film Festival.

“I was so intimidated to work with her,” confessed the 45-year-old in an exclusive interview with PEOPLE.

The Magic Mike actor clarified that when he said “intimated” he meant he was “afraid”.

“I just want her to like me,” stated Channing.

Elsewhere in the interview, the Deadpool & Wolverine actor responded to a question about his all-time favourite movie of Kirsten.

To which, Channing replied, “The OG – Interview with the Vampire.”

He said, “I can’t imagine doing what she did in the movie at that age.”

The Step Up actor however added that he’s been “obsessed’ with her work.

According to movie’s plotline, the story is based on the true story of Jeffrey Manchester, the “Rooftop Robber, who broke into dozens of McDonald’s restaurants, was sentenced to prison for 45 years, escaped, and hid in a Toys ‘R’ Us, as he also becomes romantically involved with one of the store’s employees (Kirsten)”.

Earlier in a Variety interview, Channing opened up that he had shed his pounds for the role.

“I was a big boy,” he continued as the actor mentioned he gained weight for his role in Josephine.

So, for Roofman characher, Channing shed 30 pounds “in three weeks”.

Furthermore, the Dear John actor disclosed that he followed the “model diet”, which was basically “starving”.

Meanwhile, Roofman is slated to release in theatres on October 10.

Besides Channing and Kirsten, other star cast include LaKeith Stanfield, Juno Temple, Peter Dinklage, Uzo Aduba and Ben Mendelsohn, among others.