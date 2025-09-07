Luke Newton to make theater debut with 'House of McQueen'

Bridgerton star Luke Newton has treaded his horse for pins, needles and fabrics in his new project.

The actor, best known for playing Colin Bridgerton in the hit Netflix series, has stepped out of the drawing rooms of Regency London and into the dramatic world of high fashion.

From the mansions of Bridgerton to the House of McQueen, Newton is making his New York theater debut as designer Alexander McQueen, staged at The Mansion at Hudson Yards, a newly created theater space in Manhattan.

Fun fact: McQueen was a real person. The East Londoner designed stunning pieces for a major fashion house. Upon his death by suicide at the age of 40 in 2010, he left behind a vast archive of video footage that offered a vivid glimpse into who he was and what he was like.

Seemingly portraying McQueen is both rewarding and a challenging task for an actor like Newton, who takes research seriously when preparing for a role.

Since McQueen was a real person, there’s plenty of material to study which helps, but also creates pressure to portray him accurately and respectfully.

For the Lodge actor, it’s his first time playing a real-life figure, and the emotionally charged role is a major shift from his previous work in Bridgerton.

He became a lead character in the third season of the period drama, which focused on his relationship with Penelope Featherington.

House of McQueen, meanwhile, is an immersive, Off-Broadway theatrical show that explores the life and work of legendary fashion designer McQueen, from his working-class London roots to becoming a global icon.