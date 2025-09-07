Matthew McConaughey recalls how his son landed role in his film

Matthew McConaughey's upcoming film The Lost Bus is a family affair.

The Interstellar star's mother Kay and first-born son Levi, have roles alongside the Oscar Winner in the movie.

During its red carpet premiere, the True Detective actor was joined by his wife Camila, son Levi and his mother.

Following the screening, at the Q&A session for the Paul Greengrass directed and Jamie Lee Curtis produced film, McConaughey brought Levi onto the stage before proudly sharing how he came to be cast in the film.

"I had no idea that this young man, my son, was interested [in acting], but when I pitched the script to the family, as I always do before work, the part about Kevin [McKay] having a son.

"He asked me one day, 'Well, how old is he?' I said, 'He's about your age.' And then he goes, 'Think I could read for it?' And I didn't say anything. That wasn't enough to make me say 'maybe' or anything."

The actor continued, "He came back four more times and I said, 'Okay, now he's working for it, for the idea.' And I said, 'Yeah.' I knew they hadn't cast the part," he added.

The 55-year-old artist shared that after filming the scene with his son he sent the tape to the casting director Francine Maisler, thinking it might be "good enough for a callback." To his surprise, Maisler replied that it was "good enough to show to Paul."

McConaughey said he told Maisler, "When you do that, will you do me one favor? Will you pull the last name off so it's just, there's no McConaughey on the end of that?"

Soon after the father of three got call from the film’s director who approved Levi’s performance saying, "'That's the guy, that's the son.'" On learning that Levi was a McConaughey, Paul said, "'Even better!'"

"So this is all due to Paul. My family's in this film because of this man to the left," concluded McConaughey.

The Lost Bus is based on true events from the devastating 2018 Camp Fire in the town of Paradise, which remains among the deadliest and most destructive wildfires in California history.

The film also stars America Ferrera, Yul Vazquez, Ashlie Atkinson and Spencer Watson. It is slated for release in selected theatres on September 19, and then on streaming platform Apple TV+ on October 3.