Julie Andrews bags 2025 Emmy for ‘Bridgerton’ role as Lady Whistledown

Julie Andrews bags 2025 Emmy for ‘Bridgerton’ role of Lady Whistledown

Julie Andrews, best known for her role as Queen Clarisse Renaldi in The Princess Diaries, bagged an Emmy award for work in latest royal role.

The Sound of Music star won for her role in Bridgerton voice-over performance as Lady Whistledown.

However, the Marry Poppins actress was not present at the event, hence, the presenter Craig Robinson accepted the award on behalf of her.

The award came after series of previous Emmy nominations for her role as Lady Whistledown in 2021 and 2022 in Bridgerton and 2023 in Queen Charlotte.

Previously, while discussing her role on the Today show, Andrew revealed that she hasn’t yet met any of her co-stars and has only saw him on screens like the rest of the show’s fans.

"You know I've never met the company in person," Andrews, told co-host Hoda Kotb. "Of course, I see them on the show sometimes. But I do all my recording far, far away from them."

Bridgerton premiered on streaming platform Netflix in 2020. The Regency-era romantic drama follows the lives of esteemed families of the British high society and their romantic pursuits through the lens of mysterious gossip columnist, Lady Whistledown.

The show is created by Chris Van Dusen, produced by Shonda Rhimes and based on author Julia Quinn’s book series.

The other nominees included Hank Azaria (The Simpsons), Maya Rudolph (Big Mouth), Alan Tudyk (Andor), Jeffrey Wright (What If...?) and Steven Yeun (Invincible).

The Emmy Awards are being celebrated on September 6 and 7, meanwhile, it will broadcast on September 13.