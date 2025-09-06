Ryan Reynolds sparks backlash for 'mean' behaviour amid legal war

Ryan Reynolds lands under criticism after TIFF interview

Ryan Reynolds has enraged fans with recent interaction with a child reporter at the Toronto International Film Festival.

The 48-year-old actor went viral with a video on social media which showed him making a “mean” joke while answering a child reporter’s questions at the red-carpet.

The Deadpool star was attending the premiere of John Candy: I Like Me when the child greeted him but he jokingly dismissed the greeting, saying, “Let’s skip to the question.”

Furious social media users flocked to X with one writing, “There is nothing funny about this. Kids do not understand these types of ‘jokes’ where the person is being rude to them. It’s called being mean.”

A third chimed in, “It’s one thing to joke with an adult but a kid won’t get what he believes are jokes.”

Dragging his wife Blake Lively alongside Reynolds, another alleged, “Ryan and Blake are so condescending and mean to people they deem ‘beneath them.'”

However, a source clarified to Page Six that Reynolds was “in no way being rude” but was rushing for the premiere inside.