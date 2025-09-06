Lord Mountbatten's granddaughter shares emotional tribute to Duchess of Kent

The Duchess of Kent's goddaughter has shared a heartfelt tribute to the royal, who passed way at the age of 92, Buckingham Palace announced yesterday.

Katherine, the Duchess of Kent and wife of, Prince Edward, the late Queen Elizabeth's cousin, was surrounded by her loved ones at the time of her death.

Buckingham Palace has also confirmed the details of the funeral: 'The funeral of Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Kent will take place at Westminster Cathedral on Tuesday, 16th September at 2pm.

Ahead of the funeral, The Duchess of Kent's coffin will rest in the private chapel at Kensington Palace.'

Her goddaughter, model and philanthropist India Hicks, has now taken to social media to reveal an insight into her relationship with the Duchess.

Sharing two pictures taken with her godmother, India, the granddaughter of Lord Mountbatten, wrote: 'My Godmother, the Duchess of Kent, attended my christening, even my daughter's christening. She never forget a birthday or Christmas. She would send me letters to boarding school .

I woke to the news that my godmother had slipped away last night. There is a kind of blessing in departing peacefully after a long life threaded with such compassion, and devotion.'

Interestingly, a baby India was seen alongside her parents, Lady Pamela Hicks and David Hicks, her godfather, the then Prince Charles, Lord Mountbatten and the Duchess of Kent.

In another image, the model and the Duchess were spotted smiling as they wrapped up during the winter months. For context, India's grandfather, Lord Mountbatten, was murdered by the Irish Republican Army during a fishing trip in August 1979.