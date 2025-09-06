Duchess of Kent's silent heartache

Buckingham Palace has confirmed the details of the Duchess of Kent's funeral.

Katherine, who is survived by her husband Prince Edward, Duke of Kent, and their three children, passed away at the age of 92. Her coffin will rest in the private chapel at Kensington Palace.

Born on February, 22, 1933, Katherine studied music and French at Queen's College, Oxford. She earned a reputation as one of the empathetic royals.

However, one heartbreaking incident remained with her for life-the stillbirth of her son, Patrick, in 1975.

The tragedy left her deeply depressed. That same year, when Katherine was 42, she contracted German measles during her fourth pregnancy.

Despite the medical advice, and consultation with a priest, the Duchess chose to undergo a termination, a decision she later admitted she 'never quite forgave herself,' according to reports.

'It had the most devastating effect on me,' she revealed in a candid interview.

'I had no idea how devastating such a thing could be to any woman. It has made me extremely understanding of others who suffers a still birth.'

As a result she struggled with depression and engaged herself herself into royal duties.

The Duke and Duchess welcomed three children: George, Earl of St Andrews, in (1962), daughter lady Helen Tylor (1964), and Lord Nicholas Windsor (1970).