Charles, Camilla to lead royals at Duchess of Kent's final farewell

The beloved royal family member passed away at the age of 92, Buckingham Palace announced yesterday.

Katherine, the Duchess of Kent became the oldest living member of the Royal Family following the death of Queen Elizabeth in 2022.

The Duchess died at Kensington Palace on Thursday night, surrounded by members of her family.

She is survived by Prince Edward, Duke of Kent, and their three children. Her sad passing was announced on social media by the Royal Family's official Twitter account.

Buckingham Palace has now confirmed the details of the funeral: 'The funeral of Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Kent will take place at Westminster Cathedral on Tuesday, 16th September at 2pm.

Ahead of the Funeral, The Duchess of Kent's coffin will rest in the private chapel at Kensington Palace.'

King Charles, Queen Camilla and members of the Royal Family will join the Duke of Kent and members of the Duchess of Kent's family at the Requiem Mass for the Duchess of Kent.

A previous statement from Buckingham Palace read: 'It is with deep sorrow that Buckingham Palace announces the death of Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Kent. '

'Her Royal Highness passed away peacefully last night at Kensington Palace, surrounded by her family.'