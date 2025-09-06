James McAvoy gets honest about his directorial debut: 'We’re underrepresented'

'Glass' actor makes surprising confession about his first ever directed project

Split famed James McAvoy has finally marked her directorial debut this year with film, California Schemin’.

While speaking about his project, the 46-year-old Scottish actor revealed that he waited for the right opportunity to come his way.

Most of the time the scripts that came along were mostly based on Scottish housing estates that resonated with the working class of his origin, but they all lacked hope.

Speak No Evil star added, “I’m a very privileged first-time director, being a relatively successful actor after 30 years.”

“This came along, and I saw an opportunity to tell a story about people with limited horizons, yet still be aspirational and entertaining and comedic,” he said at the premiere of his film at the Toronto Film Festival.

McAvoy wanted his debut film to be Scottish as he believes that “we’re underrepresented.”

“And this film is partly about one of the reasons that you don’t have more Scottish films.”

The X-Men actor continued, “The noise that comes out of our mouths alienates people. They think it’s exotic. They think we’re talking about kilts or porridge, but they can’t listen to it for an hour and a half.”

The upcoming musical biography follows the story of two Scottish lads from Dundee who con the music industry by pretending to be established Californian rap duo.