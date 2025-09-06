Andrew Garfield signs exciting deal amid romance with Monica Barbaro

Andrew Garfield's personal and professional life is thriving as he signed a major new deal as his romance with Monica Barbaro heats up.

On Thursday, September 4, it was announced that the Spider-Man star has officially joined forces with director Paul Greengrass for an exciting new project.

After sharing screen with Julia Roberts in his upcoming movie, the Oscar-nominated actor will now appear alongside Katherine Waterston in the untitled period war film set in medieval England.

According to The Wrap, the Hollywood heartthrob will portray “a legendary leader of a fierce rebellion against the tyranny of 14th-century monarch King Richard II."

It's shooting is expected to begin this fall, marking another significant addition in the actor's already impressive career.

His other recent films include We Live in Time (2024), The Magic Faraway Tree (release date to be decided), and the currently filming Artificial, where Garfield portrays Sam Altman.

The Lucas Guadagnino-helmed film marked Garfield and his girlfriend Barbaro’s first project together since they started dating earlier this year.

In addition, his new film, After The Hunt, is set to hit theaters on October 10. In the another Guadagnino-directed project, Garfield stars alongside Roberts and Ayo Edebiri.

With this impressive slate of projects on the horizon, it’s clear that Garfield’s career is in full swing.

Alongside his professional achievements, the We Live In Time actor romance with Barbaro has been fueling buzz.

The pair were first rumoured to be dating in January after attending a W Magazine party together. The romance rumours further went rampant when the lovebirds were spotted enjoying a theater date in February.

Garfield and Barbaro made their first public appearance together as a couple at Wimbledon on July 6, 2025, looking stylish in coordinated white outfits.