Sydney Sweeney breaks into tears after facing severe backlash

Sydney Sweeney overcome with emotion during a poignant moment after battling a wave of brutal backlash.

The Euphoria star graced the Toronto International Film Festival on Friday, September 5, to attend the premiere of Christy at the Princess of Wales Theater.

The 27-year-old blonde beauty shed tears of joy after receiving a thunderous standing ovation from the audience following the film's screening.

She was visibly moved as the crowd applauded her performance in the upcoming biopic, in which she portrays former professional boxer Christy Martin.

The Anyone But You actress was joined onstage by fellow filmmakers, as well as Martin and her souse, Lisa Holewyne, who were also emotional.

For the unversed, the heartfelt reception marked a special moment for Sweeney, coming on the heels of intense backlash she has faced in recent months.

The Immaculate actress has been at the center of controversy in the wake of two high-profile ad campaigns, one for American Eagle Jeans and another for Dr. Squatch's bathwater soap.

The backlash against The White Lotus actress' American Eagle ad stemmed from accusations that the campaign's "great jeans/genes" wordplay implicitly promoted eugenics and white beauty standards.

The controversy, which began in July 2025, sparked a political and cultural firestorm online and in the media.

Earlier before that Sweeney received backlash for her "bathwater soap". While it sold out quickly, the concept was called a "gimmick" by some, others questioned its cleanliness while some perceived the product as sexualisation and commodification of women.