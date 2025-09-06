Ryan Reynolds puts Blake Lively aside for two co-stars

Ryan Reynolds recently named his favourite on-screen partners and surprisingly, his wife Blake Lively didn’t make it to the brief list.

The actor, producer, and entrepreneur spoke about his three-decade-long Hollywood career during the In Conversation With... series at the Toronto International Film Festival on Friday, September 5.

While addressing the packed crowd at the Royal Alexandra Theatre during a 90-minute talk with TIFF’s Chief Programming Officer Anita Lee, the Deadpool star couldn’t hide his admiration for former co-stars Sandra Bullock and Hugh Jackman.

“Chemistry is something that’s either there or it’s not,” he said. “You can create it, though, in the edit room… when you overlap dialogue, it’s chemistry. It feels like chemistry. It feels exactly like chemistry

“But,” the Free Guy actor continued, “if you just have that natural chemistry, God, it’s beautiful. It’s just a wonderful thing.”

He shared he “had so much fun” filming the 2009 romantic comedy The Proposal with Bullock, 61, describing their on-screen dynamic as natural, effortless with great rhythm and flow.

The Red Notice actor added that he shares a similar ease with longtime friend Jackman, 56, with whom he most recently starred in Deadpool & Wolverine.

“Hugh Jackman is my other romantic comedy partner,” he joked, laughing.

While the filmmaker and versatile actor was candid about his affection for Bullock and Jackman, he notably didn’t mention Lively, despite the two having shared the screen before.

However, the couple has never starred in a romantic comedy together. They met in 2010 while filming Green Lantern, where they played on-screen love interests. the superhero film remains their first and only full-length film together.

The Gossip Girl alum did make a cameo appearance in Deadpool & Wolverine as Lady Deadpool, while Reynolds, 48, starred as the title character.

Most recently, Livel, 38, headlined It Ends With Us, for which her husband wrote the now-viral rooftop scene. Notably he did not appear in the film.