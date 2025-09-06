Tom Holland unveils the 'most fun' part of making 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day'

Tom Holland's new adventure sci-fi flick is set to release on July 31, 2026

Tom Holland has officially kickstarted filming the Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

The 29-year-old debuted as the superhero in 2021 with Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Tom is now looking forward for the viewers to see the fourth installment as the new film will reflect the how the franchise has creatively evolved.

While talking about the fourth sequel, the Odyssey actor revealed the most fun part of the new movie.

Holland revealed that he got the chance to help designing his own Spider-Man suit for the upcoming film.

The actor opened that he was much more involved behind-the-scenes and even got the chance to have a say in the creative process.

While talking on LADbible, the Uncharted star added, “What's been really fun about this most recent movie is designing the suit and being a part of that process and understanding what we wanted to try and achieve."

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the all-new Spider-Man movie is set to feature Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Jocab Batalon, Jon Bernthal and Michael Mando.

The forthcoming adventure sci-fi is slated to release worldwide on July 31, 2026.