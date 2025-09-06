Dylan O'Brien gets praises for his performance in latest movie

Dylan O'Brien is getting countless praises for his performance in latest film, Twinless.

The movie has garnered widespread critical acclaim, with many admiring his nuanced performance as identical twin brothers Roman and Rocky.

The dark dramedy, written and directed by James Sweeney, follows O'Brien's characters as they navigate the complexities of twin loss and the power of human connection.

Twinless began its decorated run at Sundance earlier this year, where O'Brien and his performance took home the dramatic special jury award.

The film’s success is particularly meaningful given the challenges O'Brien faced in getting the project greenlit. "We're in the safe-decision era," O'Brien told The Hollywood Reporter.

"If something is financially bankable and predictable in terms of an IP, then that's way more likely to get a green light than something like Twinless where you can't say for sure if an audience is going to go along for the ride."

The real highlight of his performance in Twinless was his character’s emotional depth and authenticity.

The film's unique structure and narrative twist add to the complexity of the story, making it a standout in O'Brien's filmography.

The actor is set to appear in several upcoming projects, including Jan Komasa's thriller Anniversary and Sam Raimi's highly anticipated Send Help.

Twinless is in theaters now.