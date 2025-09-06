Charlie Sheen finally breaks silence about his 'tiff' with daughter Sami

'Hot Shots!' actor is hopeful of reconciliation with Sami Sheen

Charlie Sheen has opened about his fight with daughter Sami.

For the unversed, the OnlyFans model, who is the child of Sheen and Denise Richards, previously revealed that she had blocked her father’s number and is no longer speaking to him.

The Two and a Half Men actor asserted that he has no idea why and what caused tensions between the two.

In a recent interview at Good Morning America, the 61-year-old spoke about their fight and confessed that he hopes to reconcile with the 21-year-old.

Charlie added, "I feel like as long as everybody's still in the game, there's always a shot for a better tomorrow, you know. I don't really know what I did, that's the problem.”

The four Primetime Emmy Awards winner revealed that he does not know what he is supposed to apologize for, but he is sure that he will work it out.

“But I have absolute faith that it's not a forever thing, and her and I will work it out. You know, we have a history that's too valuable to let, you know, some moment destroys all of that."

Work wise, the Scary Movie 3 star is looking forward to the release of his upcoming documentary film aka Charli Sheen, slated to release on September 10 on Netflix.