Duchess of Kent honoured for 'deep and profound faith' in emotional tribute

The Duchess of Kent has been honoured for 'her deep and profound faith' in an emotional tribute following her death.

Katherine was surrounded by her family and loved ones at the time of her passing.

The grandmother of 10 was the first senior royal to convert to Catholicism and in 1996, the Duchess made headlines when she stepped away from official royal duties and relinquished her HRH title.

At 24, Katherine met Prince Edward, Duke of Kent. Their engagement was announced on 8 March, 1961, and they married at York Minster on 8 June the same year.

Among her bridesmaids were Princess Anne an Lady Jane Spencer, the eldest sister of Princess of Wales, Diana.

The world is mourning her death, with high-profile figures including the Prince and Princess of Wales, Labour leader Keir Starmer, and Buckingham Palace releasing touching tributes.

On Friday, the Palace confirmed the 92-year-old royal had sadly died at Kensington Palace.

Following the statement, the Archbishop of York, Stephen Cottrell, paid tribute to the Yorkshire-born duchess.

'Today, we mourn the death of Katherine, HRH The Duchess of Kent, was an advocate for children and young people's welfare throughout her life. She encouraged generations of young musicians.

'Millions will remember her comfort and kindness exemplified in her embrace of Jana Novotna in the final at Wimbledon, whose Patron she was for many years,' the Archbishop continued.

The heartfelt message also reflected on the duchess's conversion from the Anglicanism of her birth to Catholicism.

'I pray for the repose of her soul, and that HRH The Duke of Kent, their children and all the Royal Family. May she Rest in Peace and Rise in Glory,' Archbishop Cottrell concluded.

For context, the Church of England also issued a prayer for the Duchess of Kent following the announcement of her death.