Elle Fanning feels ‘cathartic’ to play ‘Sentimental Value’ role

Elle Fanning has recently opened up about her personal connection to the character of latest movie, Sentimental Value.

The Hollywood star, who plays the role of actress Rachel Kemp for the first time in the comedy-drama, shared her honest take on the movie, which was premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival opening night on September 4.

“It was very meta, this whole experience,” she told PEOPLE.

Elle revealed that there were lots of elements about the character she could relate with in her personal life.

Gushing over the writer-director Joachim Trier, the All the Bright Places actress said, “What’s beautiful about Joachim and this movie in particular is it's very personal to him and he allows his cast to add their personal experiences as well, and he's extremely open to that.”

“I think you can feel that in the heartbeat of the movie,” remarked the 27-year-old.

Elle added, “Rachel's different from me in some ways, but there are also challenges she faces that I've felt before in my career.”

“And it was very cathartic actually getting to play her,” added the Super 8 actress.

Meanwhile, Sentimental Value will release in limited theatres on November 7.