Travis Kelce drops hilarious confession about Taylor Swift engagement

Travis Kelce has recently dropped hilarious confession about his Taylor Swift engagement.

The NFL star reflected on his engagement with the Cruel Summer crooner as they attended a press conference in Brazil on September 4.

Travis, who has won Super Bowl in 2020, 2023 and 2024, jokingly said that he “got one more ring from it”.

“Well, two if we're counting the first Super Bowl,” remarked the Taylor’s fiancé.

The American football tight end shared that life has been “fun” after he met the pop singer.

Travis, who started dating Taylor in 2023, mentioned, “I would say, ever since I've been dating Taylor life has been fun… It's been exciting.”

“Obviously, a lot more eyes and I accept that, but I'm living life. Living on a high, I guess,” explained the NFL star.

On September 3, Travis talked about his proposal with his brother Jason Kelce on their New Heights podcast.

“I appreciate everybody that reached out and sent something, and all the posts, all the excitement that's been going on,” pointed out singer’s fiancé.

Interestingly, Travis also discussed his wedding plans, saying, “It's been really fun telling everybody who I'm going to be spending the rest of my life with.”

For the unversed, Travis and Taylor announced their engagement in an Instagram post on August 26.