Domnhnall Gleeson admits hesitating while taking role in ‘The Paper’

Domnhnall Gleeson admits hesitating on taking role in ‘The Paper’

Domnhall Gleeson, who starred in Harry Potter and Star Wars, shared his thoughts on The Office spin-off series, The Paper.

Gleeson, stars as Ned Sampson, the idealist and hopeful editor-in-chief of the struggling Toledo Truth-Teller newspaper in Ohio. He is determined to resurrect the falling publication.

In conversation with People magazine he admitted that he was initially unsure about signing on for The Paper.

"I was a big fan, which made me slightly apprehensive about tackling something adjacent to the universe," he said.

He added, "But really, the thing is we can only do our own show, and so I was just excited about doing that. Once I made the decision to do it, I think the idea is to not look back, but to look forward as much as possible and make it our own thing."

Gleeson went on take advice from The Office star Steve Carell.

He said, "I dropped him a line because I value his opinion as an artist and as a great person. He said, ‘It’d be mad not to work with [The Office executive producer] Greg Daniels if you had the opportunity.'"

The Irish actor also spoke to John Krasinski, who Jim Halpert in the series. "I was actually working with John when I chose to jump onto The Paper, so I talked to John about it quite a bit," Gleeson said.

The Paper was premiered on Peacock on September 4.