Gwendoline Christie talks about starring as ghost in ‘Wednesday’ season 2

Gwendoline Christie talks about her starring as a ghost in ‘Wednesday’ season 2

Gwendoline Christie, who starred as Principle Weems in Wednesday season one, made her surprising return in the first episode of season two part two.

Although her character died in season one finale, she returns as a spectre serving as a reluctant spirit guide for an even more reluctant Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega).

"We all love being given a second chance," Christie says about Weems' return from the dead, before adding that "being able to view life carrying on without you would be an initially enthralling, but ultimately extremely painful experience."

Christie shared details with Variety on how she worked on getting back into character as Weems, "I spent a lot of time around elderly people and people who were in liminal spaces."

"And I thought a lot about the idea of ghosts, about what it means to be in a graveyard, and about the feeling of being haunted," she added.

The ghostly feeling was stressed by the fact that Weems couldn’t interact with anyone except the defiant Wednesday and her lifelong enemy Morticia.

The dynamic "gave a great energy to this overriding feeling of alienation and isolation and deep, almost painful and eternal solitude," according to Christie.

Nevertheless, she loved in the unique acting experience, saying "I found it a blessed relief, because I spend my life wanting to be invisible or someone else" and "it helped no end with the character."

"I loved it because I’d never experienced anything like that before. I never played a character that’s totally ignored in that way," she continued, "God, I always wanted to play a ghost."

Wednesday season two is now streaming on Netflix.