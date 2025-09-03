Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt bring heat to ‘The Smashing Machine’ premiere

Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt spark buzz ahead of 'The Smashing Machine' release

Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt recently turned heads with their show-stopping looks at The Smashing Machine premiere.

The Jungle Cruise duo, who played Lily Houghton and Frank Wolff in the adventure film, were spotted at the 82nd Venice Film Festival.

On Monday, September 1, the 42-year-old actress stunned in a shimmery strapless gown that showcased her figure.

She paired the elegant ensemble with pink heels, silver drop earrings, and a dazzling diamond ring.

Meanwhile, The Devil Wears Prada star styled her dark hair in soft waves and completed her look with a bold red lip, garnering attention with her radiant smile.

The Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle actor, on the other hand, looked dapper in a grey suit paired with a crisp white button-down shirt.

Blunt and Johnson, who reunited for The Smashing Machine, made headlines for their strong on-screen chemistry as they posed together on the red carpet.

The Smashing Machine, directed by Benny Safdie, portrays the life of former wrestler and MMA fighter Mark Kerr.

For the unversed, the sports-drama is scheduled to hit theatres on Friday, October 3.