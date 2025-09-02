'IT: Welcome to Derry': HBO to set 'Pennywise' free on THIS date

'Nosfertau' star to return as 'Pennywise' in new series

Bill Skarsgård fans are extremely excited to see their favourite actor reenacting his iconic role as Pennywise in the upcoming TV series.

Backed by HBO, It- Welcome to Derry is based on Stephen King’s It film series directed by Andrés Muschietti.

The movies showed the hideous clown tormenting young children before feeding on them.

However, the upcoming series will mainly focus on the origin story of Pennywise. It will showcase the events following the 1960s, leading up to the first film of King’s It films.

The streaming giant has already dropped the official teaser trailer of the much-awaited. The makers already announced that they are going to release the series in October, but they did not reveal the exact date.

Earlier today, HBO shared a small reel featuring an image of the entrance of Capitol theatre unveiling the official release date of the horror thriller series.

“Everyone is dying to see IT. #ITWelcomeToDerry premieres October 26 on HBO Max”, the makers announced.

Besides Skarsgård, Welcome to Derry will also feature Jake Gosden, Taylor Paige, Chris Chalk, James Remar and Stephen Rider.