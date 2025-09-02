Charlie Sheen makes heartbreaking confession

Netflix to release 'aka Charlie Sheen' on September 10

Two and a Half Men star Charlie Sheen has had a turbulent and chaotic past involving his extreme addiction of drugs and alcohol.

But it has now been eight years to the 59-year-old Hollywood star of being sober.

Sheen has finally given his first frank interview recalling his partying days and admitting how much he is ashamed of his past.

While speaking about the old days, Wall Street actor made a heartbreaking admission saying he still gets "shame shivers" when he thinks about his wild past.

He told PEOPLE, “Forgiveness is still an evolving thing. I still get what I call the ‘shame shivers’.”

Charlie continued, “These are the moments that hit me, of the heinous memories and choices and consequences.”

However, he also admits that he is making progress as those memories are "getting farther" now.

The Golden Globe winner further stated, “What has been interesting about making amends is that most people have been like, ‘Hey yeah, we’re good man, but we hope you’ve also forgiven yourself.’”

For the unversed, Netflix is finally bringing out a documentary based on the life journey of Sheen, where the actor will open in depth about his dark phase.

aka Charlie Sheen is going to be a two-part documentary, set to release on September 10.