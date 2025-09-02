Daniel Craig, Mila Kunis 'Knives Out 3' gets fresh exciting update

Daniel Craig steps away from his iconic role as 'James Bond'

Daniel Craig fans are overwhelmed as his new movie Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery gets new update.

Earlier today, Netflix dropped the first official poster of the upcoming mystery crime film, which is a sequel to Craig’s 2019 crime thriller.

Taking it to Instagram, the streaming giant dropped the poster featuring the ensemble cast of the project including the James Bond actor, Mila Kunis, Jeremy Renner, Josh Brolin, Andrew Scott, Cailee Spaeny, and Glenn Close.

Meanwhile, Netflix not only shared the OTT premiere date but also revealed the theatrical release date of the film.

“Not all secrets can stay buried. Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery arrives December 12.”

The poster unveiled that the upcoming sequel is slated to release in selected theatres on November 26.

Fans are going crazy over the latest announcement. They expressed their enthusiasm in the comment section while praising the poster and the star cast.

“Banger poster with even more banger cast”, wrote one fan. Meanwhile, another commented, “Okay now we’re talking.

Another social media user wrote, “My sleuthing skills back in action with Benoit in December.