Dwayne Johnson's skinny physique at Venice Film Festival sparks concern

Fans say 'Dwayne Johnson looks 90-years-old' in latest outing

Dwayne Johnson, who is also known as The Rock, has left fans concerned with his latest appearance at the Venice Film Festival.

Earlier today, the 53-year-old walked the red carpet at the film festival with Emily Blunt to promote their new film, The Smashing Machine.

The WWE legend debuted a skinny physique. He sparked concerns as Johnson showed off his dramatically slimmed down look.

The Fast & Furious star looked almost unrecognizable as his perfect muscle were not visible. It looked like he drastically lost weight which has left fans worried, who are expressing their apprehensions towards the Hollywood star.

"He looks sick to me”, wrote one social media user. Meanwhile, another worried fan commented, “Why does the Rock look tired… is he ok?”

A third fan wrote, “Jeez wtf happened to the rock. He looks 90 yrs old.”

Some other comments read, “Someone take Dwayne out of the oven, he’s done”, “Bro literally deflated”, and “The Rock became The Pebble."

Backed by A24, The Smashing Machine premiered at the Venice Film Festival, where it received a 15-minute standing ovation.

Besides Johnson and Blunt, the film also stars Ryan Bader and Bas Rutten.